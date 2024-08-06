Former Blackpool loanee Charlie Goode has joined Stevenage on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old was without a club after being released by Brentford at the beginning of the summer, but has now penned a one-year deal at the Lamex Stadium - with an option also available for an additional 12 months.

During his time at the Gtech Community Stadium, the defender only made 20 appearances for the Bees across four years, as he headed out on multiple loan moves.

He initially spent time with Sheffield United in 2022, but only featured twice after suffering a knee cartilage problem.

It was a similar story with Blackpool the following year, with a hamstring injury cutting short his stay at Bloomfield Road after just three games.

Goode was able to pick up some minutes during a loan with Wigan Athletic in the second half of last season, featuring 13 times for Shaun Maloney’s side.

The centre back started his senior career in non-league football, representing Hadley, AFC Hayes and Hendon, before signing for Scunthorpe United - whom he made 85 appearances for.

He also spent time with Northampton Town before eventually making his move to Brentford in 2020.