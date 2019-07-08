Ex-Blackpool loan star confirms Birmingham City exit amid CSKA Sofia links

Former Blackpool loan star Viv Solomon-Otabor has decided to part ways with Birmingham City amid reports he is poised to join Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.

The 23-year-old was offered a one-year extension at St Andrew's, where he came through the youth ranks, but has opted to seek a new challenge.

Posting on his Instagram page Solomon-Otabor, who spent the season with Pool during the 2017/18 campaign, confirmed his exit.

"It’s been a tough decision but I have decided to move on from Birmingham City," he said.

"I would like to thank the club and the staff for everything they have done for me.

"I came to Birmingham as a young kid aged 15 and developed my way into the first team. It’s been a journey with a lot of highs, ups and downs but god was always there for me with my friends and family.

"Now I feel it’s time for me to move on and go and reach my goals and my targets. Thank you for everything, BCFC will forever be with me."

The winger, who spent time on loan with Portsmouth last season, made 47 appearances for the Seasiders during his time on the Fylde Coast, scoring five times.

Should he sign for CSKA Sofia, as has been suggested, he will link up with the likes of Graham Carey and Tony Watt - who have also left these shores to join the club this summer.