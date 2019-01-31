Everton winger Antony Evans becomes Blackpool's second deadline day signing

Antony Evans becomes Blackpool's second signing of the day
Antony Evans becomes Blackpool's second signing of the day

Everton winger Antony Evans has become Blackpool's second signing of the day on a loan deal until the end of the season.

READ MORE: Blackpool confirm the capture of highly-rated Liverpool U23 captain Matty Virtue

The 20-year-old is highly regarded at Goodison Park having come through the youth ranks there and is under contract until 2020.

It is understood a number of clubs have enquired about Evans' services this month, including Blackpool's League One rivals Coventry City.

Evans has yet to make his first-team debut for Everton but he has been a regular for the club's Under-23 side during the last couple of seasons.

He enjoyed a positive loan spell with Morecambe during the 2016/17 campaign, scoring twice and producing two assists in his 15 games for the club.

One of those goals came at Bloomfield Road in a 3-1 defeat to Blackpool in March 2017.

Evans said: “This (move) is what I needed at this stage of the season.

"I’d previously had a loan spell a couple of seasons ago and this is now the right thing for me to do again. I’m made up to be here.”

Evans' signing follows Blackpool's capture of Matty Virtue, a 21-year-old midfielder who has penned a two-and-a-half year deal after Pool agreed to pay an undisclosed fee.

Blackpool's business is not done for the night, with an outgoing expected to be confirmed before the 11pm deadline.