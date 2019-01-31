Everton winger Antony Evans becomes Blackpool's second deadline day signing

Everton winger Antony Evans has become Blackpool's second signing of the day on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is highly regarded at Goodison Park having come through the youth ranks there and is under contract until 2020.

It is understood a number of clubs have enquired about Evans' services this month, including Blackpool's League One rivals Coventry City.

Evans has yet to make his first-team debut for Everton but he has been a regular for the club's Under-23 side during the last couple of seasons.

He enjoyed a positive loan spell with Morecambe during the 2016/17 campaign, scoring twice and producing two assists in his 15 games for the club.

One of those goals came at Bloomfield Road in a 3-1 defeat to Blackpool in March 2017.

Evans said: “This (move) is what I needed at this stage of the season.

"I’d previously had a loan spell a couple of seasons ago and this is now the right thing for me to do again. I’m made up to be here.”

Evans' signing follows Blackpool's capture of Matty Virtue, a 21-year-old midfielder who has penned a two-and-a-half year deal after Pool agreed to pay an undisclosed fee.

Blackpool's business is not done for the night, with an outgoing expected to be confirmed before the 11pm deadline.