Ethan Robson opens up on his relationship with Blackpool and his loan spell with MK Dons

The Blackpool midfielder is currently on loan with League One side MK Dons.

The 25-year-old, who will spend the season at Stadium:MK, has made 14 appearances so far this term.

His game time has been curtailed in recent weeks as the former Sunderland man has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Nevertheless Robson, who made 36 appearances for the Seasiders during last season's promotion-winning campaign, is looking forward to the rest of the campaign.

"I've spoken a few times to people from Blackpool, keeping in touch but ultimately my focus is here and I'd imagine everyone at Blackpool's focus is up there," Robson told our sister paper, the MK Citizen.

"You get a few messages and phone calls which is good to have catch-ups, but I've just focused on the here and now, and I imagine they're doing the same.

"I'm here to play and help the team, I want to play as much as I can.

"I've really enjoyed it, I've settled really well, I get on well with all the lads and the staff. We're all a close group, I'm really enjoying it here.

"We've got a really good team and it's definitely a team that can go places."