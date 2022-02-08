Ethan Robson handed rare start as duo return from injury as Blackpool ring the changes for Coventry City clash

Blackpool fans know it’s a fruitless endeavour attempting to predict Neil Critchley’s team selections, but this line-up will still take many by surprise.

Pool’s head coach makes four changes in total from their 3-1 win against Bristol City, dropping Jordan Thorniley, Jordan Gabriel, Callum Connolly and CJ Hamilton.

Gabriel and Hamilton are not included in the 18 at all.

Marvin Ekpiteta is fit enough to return after missing Saturday’s win against Bristol City with a whack to his knee.

Reece James also makes his return to the side, appearing for the Seasiders for the first time since he injured his hamstring in December.

Ethan Robson, recently recalled from his loan at MK Dons, comes in for Callum Connolly for his first Pool appearance since May 2021.

Ethan Robson is handed his first start since the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Oxford last season

Owen Dale also starts the game at left wing, replacing CJ Hamilton following his impressive run of games in the side.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Coventry, who begin the day level on points with the Seasiders in the league table, make two changes from their after-extra-time defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup.

TEAMS

Coventry: Moore, Clarke-Salter, Rose, Sheaf, Hyam, Maatsen, Kane, Shipley, Hamer, O'Hare, Gyokeres

Subs: Wilson, McFadzean, Jones, Allen, Bidwell, Tavares, Waghorn

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Keogh, James, Dougall, Robson, Bowler, Dale, Yates, Madine

Subs: Moore, Thorniley, Connolly, Stewart, Kirk, Lavery, Beesley

Referee: Andre Marriner