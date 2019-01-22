Elias Sorensen: Newcastle United loan signing ready for Blackpool challenge

New Blackpool signing Elias Sorensen says he is ready for the challenge of proving himself in League One after experiencing a whirlwind week.

The 19-year-old was confirmed as a Blackpool player yesterday on a loan deal until the end of the season from parent club Newcastle United.

It comes just days after he netted his first international goal on his debut for Denmark U21s against Mexico.

Sorensen, who has bagged an impressive 19 goals for Newcastle’s U23 side this season, then followed that up with a second goal as Denmark fell to a 2-1 defeat to the same team three days later during their training camp in Mexico City.

Sørensen – the youngest player in Denmark’s U21 side – will hope his impressive start to his international career will have brought him into contention for this summer’s European Under-21 Championships.

Terry McPhillips, meanwhile, will be hoping his goal-shy Blackpool side, who once again fail to hit the target at the weekend, will be boosted by Sorensen’s arrival with the Seasiders only managing to net once in their last five games.

“I’m excited to see what I can bring,” Sorensen said. “Hopefully I can get a few games in League One and show what I’m capable of, so I’m really excited.

“I’m a goalscorer, I’m a striker and I like getting the goals so hopefully I can keep doing that for Blackpool and keep improving.

“I’m excited to see what this move brings. Hopefully I can get a few games in League One and show what I’m capable of.

“Scoring for Denmark was an amazing feeling.

“It’s always nice representing your country, it’s something you dream of doing since being a little kid.

“It was massive for me and my family and I just need to keep pushing and keep improving and hopefully I will do well for Blackpool as well.”

Sorensen says he was inspired to make the move to Bloomfield Road by Newcastle teammate Sean Longstaff, who enjoyed a fruitful spell on the Fylde coast last season, scoring nine times in 45 appearances.

The midfielder recently made his first Premier League start for his boyhood club, following that up with his first goal in the recent FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

“You see Sean getting a few games in the Premier League now and he went away to Blackpool and Kilmarnock, so a few loan spells for him worked very well,” Sorensen said.

“I spoke to him about it (this move) and he liked it when he was here. I thought it would be a great opportunity for me as well.

“I’m looking forward to the test. I think I’ve done well in the U23 league so I think I’m ready for the challenge here in League One and hopefully I can prove myself.”