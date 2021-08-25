The Tangerines played out a thriller against Sunderland as they faced off for the first time since a 1-0 win back in April, but the home side were beaten by the Black Cats thanks to a hat-trick from forward Aiden O’Brien.

On the game, Critchley said: "I am honest enough to say when we don't play well and we get beaten by the better team then I would say which was the case when we lost to Cardiff City here recently.

"But I think the best team lost tonight. I think we were the better team.

"We created the better chances and we are just not getting that little bit of luck at both ends of the pitch.”

Here is the best of today’s Championship and League One rumours...

1. Portsmouth join race to sign Bristol City defender Portsmouth, Wigan Athletic and Hearts are in the race to sign Taylor Moore from Bristol City. The Robins are reportedly willing to loan out Moore before deadline day. (Football Insider) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. Cheltenham reject second bid for captain Cheltenham have rejected a second bid for captain Ben Tozer from Wrexham. The National League club had reportedly doubled their first bid to £120,000. (Gloucestershire Live) Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3. Wolves set to swoop for Cardiff City striker Wolves are reportedly preparing a late move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore. Bruno Lage’s side are ready to offer £7 million for the 29-year-old. (Football Insider) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Barnsley offer $1m to sign New Zealand international Barnsley have reportedly offered close to $1 million to sign midfielder Joe Bell from Norwegian side Viking FK. Bell was a key figure in the OlyWhites squad that reached the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics last month. (Stuff.nz) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales