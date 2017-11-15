EFL to meet on Thursday to discuss Blackpool FC

The EFL is to meet tomorrow to discuss the current situation at Blackpool Football Club.

Following last week’s High Court judgement and the subsequent news that the club is up for sale, the EFL said a report would be provided to its executive board.

The EFL will present a report on Blackpool at tomorrow's meeting

The report will now be discussed during tomorrow’s meeting.

READ MORE: Council leader hints at support for fans' buyout



Blackpool fans are now hoping that, following the judge’s findings at the High Court, the EFL might take action against the Oystons.

Since last week, several Pool fans have been in touch with the EFL.

Blackpool supporters are hoping Valeri Belokon's ban will be lifted

This was their response: “In June 2017 the EFL commenced a consultation with clubs on the issue of the rules regarding the conduct of owners and whether current regulations remain appropriate both prior to purchase and once an owner is in control.

“The consultation seeks to understand any specific concerns clubs have in relation to the reputational damage caused by the actions of owners and whether they can be dealt with under existing regulations or if additional regulations are required.

“At this time, discussions will continue with clubs at meetings later this month based on the responses received to the questions that were asked in the consultation.”

The English Football League (EFL) is the body that governs competition in this country and is responsible for administering and regulating 72 professional clubs.

Following last week’s judgement, Blackpool fans attempted to get the hashtag #BanTheOystons trending on Twitter to try and force the EFL into acting.

They are calling for Valeri Belokon’s suspension to be lifted and for the EFL to begin proceedings against the Oystons.

It comes after Belokon was suspended from Blackpool’s board earlier this year having failed the EFL’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

The ban means Mr Belokon cannot hold any high profile role at an English league club, despite him still holding the title of Club President at Blackpool.

However that disqualification came about as a result of a criminal conviction and 20-year jail sentence that is highly disputed by Belokon’s representatives, who claim it was handed down by a “kangaroo court” in Kyrgyzstan and is not recognised in Latvia, nor the European Union.