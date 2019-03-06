EFL to discuss Blackpool's potential 12-point deduction at today's board meeting

The EFL will today discuss whether or not Blackpool Football Club should be deducted 12 points for going into receivership.

Under EFL rules, the appointment of a court receiver is deemed ‘an insolvency event’, in the same way administration is.

As it stands, a 12-point deduction would leave the Seasiders two points ahead of the relegation zone.

In an open letter last month, EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey - who is due to leave the organisation at the end of the current season - claimed it is their priority to create "stability" at Blackpool.

He went on to say it is not mandatory to apply the 12-point deduction, but added the circumstances surrounding the appointment of the receiver needed to be fully considered before a decision is made.

Harvey said: "Our immediate priority will be to ensure that the club will be able to fulfill their remaining fixtures this season and that all the arrangements that are necessary to achieve this, are in place.

"As we have made clear on numerous occasions, the EFL operates inside a regulatory framework that governs our approach to matters.

"It is this framework that has often frustrated parties who think we should have done more with regard to the ownership of Blackpool Football Club and is now the same framework that provides the flexibility for the board to determine if a sporting sanction of a 12-point deduction is to be enforced.

"It is not mandatory that the 12-point sanction MUST be applied but the circumstances of the appointment of the receiver need to be fully considered and the appropriate decision taken in accordance with the regulations.

"The board will need to consider, for example, whether the period of receivership delivers any reduction in the level of debt at the club that is not available to another club outside an insolvency process, and if the competitive balance of the division is impacted as a result of the appointment of the receiver.

"The board will receive an update at its next meeting on March 6 and we will look to bring the matter to a conclusion, as quickly as possible."

The club would be permitted to appeal the deduction, were it to be applied, with the EFL holding the power to either set it aside, reduce it or remove the sanction completely.

The appeal must be lodged no later than seven days after the notice had been served.

The EFL introduced the points deduction rule in 2004 as a means of deterring clubs from overspending.

As this is not the case for Blackpool, where a unique set of circumstances have unfolded, there is some suggestion the EFL should look to suspend the points deduction for 12 months.

There are a number of items on this afternoon's agenda, with the outstanding issues at Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Coventry City among the topics to be discussed.