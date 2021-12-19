EFL pundits pick out 'unlikely hero' for praise following Blackpool's crucial win over Peterborough United

The attacking-midfielder came off the bench to strike the decisive blow four minutes from time to put Neil Critchley's side 2-1 in front.

It was the 20-year-old's first goal in tangerine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jerry Yates then rounded off the scoring in stoppage time to ensure a first win in eight for the Seasiders.

The hosts had earlier come from behind to level through Keshi Anderson after Sikiri Dembele had given the struggling visitors an early lead.

"There was real relief in the stands and on the pitch from the players and the manager, because they've been exceeding expectations this season but have been going through their first bad run," presenter Colin Murray said.

"So this was a huge three points."

Sonny Carey scored his first Blackpool goal during yesterday's win against Peterborough

"Especially when you consider they went behind to a team who have been struggling themselves as well, especially on the road," replied EFL expert George Elek.

"Sonny Carey was the hero."

When Murray pointed out Carey was perhaps an "unlikely hero" for the Seasiders, Elek said: "He's a player that has caught the eye at Blackpool, but this is his first goal.

"He joined from Kings Lynn in the summer, so it's a massive step up from the National League to the Championship but he's done it very, very well.

"The third then comes from Jerry Yates, a player that is so important to the way they play. Last season they were in the relegation zone (in League One) before he scored his first goal but then ended up scoring 23 and helped them get promoted."