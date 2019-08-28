Easy decision for Calum Macdonald to join Blackpool from Derby County

Blackpool’s latest addition Calum Macdonald says it was a no-brainer to move to Bloomfield Road.

The 21-year-old made the permanent switch from Derby County yesterday, penning a two-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The left-back, who was initially reported to be joining the Seasiders on loan, becomes Blackpool’s 12th signing of the summer.

Macdonald said: “Since I knew about Blackpool’s interest I’ve kept a real close eye on their results to see how they’re going. They’re absolutely flying and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“It’s a long time since I’ve had a change like this. It’s the first time I have moved since I was 11 years old but I can’t wait to get started. I’m very, very excited.”

Macdonald, who came through the youth ranks at Pride Park, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Rams.

But he has been in and around the senior squad and was named on the bench for numerous Championship fixtures.

Macdonald says this is the right time to part ways in his search for regular first-team football. He said: “I think both me and Derby agreed it was time for me to move on and establish myself in the game.

“And when Blackpool came in, it’s a massive club and it didn’t take much thinking about.

“I feel very fit. I’ve been playing games and I’ve been on the pre-season tour with the first team. I’m feeling fit and I’m ready to go.”

Macdonald can also play at centre-back and in midfield. “I’m a bit of a utility player in a way but fundamentally left-back is my main position,” he said. “But I think it’s important I test myself in other positions as well.

“I’d say I’m quite a technical player and my main strengths are decision-making, playing out from the back and passing.”

Macdonald becomes the second player to make the permanent switch from Derby to Blackpool this year, following midfielder Callum Guy.

“Callum was with me at Derby for a couple of years, so it will be nice to see him as I’ve not seen him for a while,” Macdonald added. “It will be nice to catch up and see a familiar face.”

Having won Derby’s under-23 player of the year award for 2016/17, Macdonald had success on loan at non-league Barrow the following season, scoring once in 21 National League appearances.

An ever-present in Derby’s under-23 side in Premier League 2, he made his Scotland Under-21 debut in October 2016.