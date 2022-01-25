Dundee United forward becomes latest player to be linked with Blackpool - but Barnsley, Oxford United and others are also interested

According to Football League World the Seasiders are keen on the 22-year-old, whose stay in Scotland could be about to end.

However, it's claimed Barnsley, Oxford United, MK Dons and Burton Albion also hold interest.

A move to England looks to be on the cards for Appere, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Appere has made 12 appearances in the SPL this season, scoring once in November's 1-1 draw with Ross County.

In total, the forward has made 76 appearances for Dundee United, 40 of which have come from the start.

Born in Scotland but of French descent, Appere was called up to Scotland's Under-21 side in March of last year for the fixtures against Croatia and Greece, only for the games to be postponed as a result of Covid-19.

Neil Critchley remains on the lookout for additions during the final days of the January transfer window

While Appere's record is hardly prolific, Dundee United boss Tam Courts believes he's a player with "huge potential".

Speaking in September, he told the Dundee Courier: “I’m a big fan of Louis as I was in my previous roles at the club.

“He’s at the perfect age now to announce his arrival and really stamp his authority on the this team. I think he has huge potential as a player.

“He’s at an age where he can show that.

“He’s different to the other strikers and we consciously tried to avoid recruiting somebody in the transfer window of a similar profile to Louis.

“We believe in him and we believe he has an opportunity here.”

The Seasiders have already bolstered their forward ranks this month with the addition of Rochdale striker Jake Beesley.

As it stands, the priority is likely to be in central midfield and the wide positions.