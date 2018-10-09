Draw with Rochdale felt like defeat admits Blackpool goal hero Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson revealed the frustration of the Blackpool dressing room after the Seasiders conceded late on to succumb to yet another draw at the weekend.

Blackpool looked to be heading for just their fourth League One win of the season on Saturday, when they led 2-1 against Rochdale after 87 minutes.

But Keith Hill’s men levelled for the second time as substitute Calvin Andrew stooped to head the ball into the bottom corner of Mark Howard’s goal.

It condemned Pool to a seventh draw of the season and saw them slip into the bottom half of the table despite losing only once in their 11 games.

Thompson, 21, said: “The boys said in the dressing room it feels like a loss,.

“They started quite fast but we managed to get the goals in the first half. But they left it late and the equaliser was a punisher.

“Second half we dominated most of the possession and created a few chances but we should have taken them.

“They’re a good side to be fair. They make it hard for teams and have a bit of quality up front as well.

“The boys were frustrated at half-time but I thought we dominated most of the second half.

“They knocked the ball about in the first half and didn’t let us settle.

“We like to get the ball down and knock it about but I think they won the battle in the first half.”

Despite Blackpool failing to win, Thompson will still look back on the game with fond memories as he netted his first goal for the club.

The midfielder, who has this week joined up with his Northern Ireland U21 teammates, gave Pool the lead after just five minutes, arriving late in the box to head home from Marc Bola’s pinpoint cross.

He added: “I just saw the ball go back to Bola and I saw a bit of space. Luckily enough I scored.”

Blackpool return to action tonight in the Checkatrade Trophy, taking on a West Bromwich Albion U21 side at Bloomfield Road (7.45pm).

The Seasiders drew their first group game 3-3 with Macclesfield Town but failed to pick up a second point after losing the penalty shootout.

Manager Terry McPhillips is expected to make changes for tonight’s fixture, with triallist Steve Davies set to lead the line playing on non-contract terms.