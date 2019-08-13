Draw for second round of the Carabao Cup to take place tonight

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup takes place after tonight's fixtures.

Hosted by Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods, the draw will be conducted following the conclusion of Salford City’s round ne clash with Leeds United.

The draw sees the inclusion of the 13 Premier League Clubs who are not competing in European competitions, as well as Championship sides Cardiff City and Fulham and will be drawn in Northern and Southern sections.

Blackpool, who take on Macclesfield Town tonight, will be ball number 13 should they come through their round one tie.

Fleetwood Town, who travel to Nottingham Forest, will be ball number 11.

Resulting ties for round two will be played week commencing August 26 with selected matches available live on Sky Sports.

The draw numbers for the round two draw are as follows:

North section

1. Aston Villa

2. Burnley

3. Everton

4. Leicester City

5. Newcastle United

6. Sheffield United

7. Tranmere Rovers/Hull City

8. Grimsby Town/Doncaster Rovers

9. Wigan Athletic/Stoke City

10. Port Vale/Burton Albion

11. Nottingham Forest/Fleetwood Town

12. Bradford City/Preston North End

13. Blackpool/Macclesfield Town

14. Blackburn Rovers/Oldham Athletic

15. Mansfield Town/Morecambe

16. Accrington Stanley/Sunderland

17. Scunthorpe United/Derby County

18. Rochdale/Bolton Wanderers

19. Huddersfield Town/Lincoln City

20. Middlesbrough/Crewe Alexandra

21. Sheffield Wednesday/Bury

22. Shrewsbury Town/Rotherham United

23. Salford City/Leeds United

24. Barnsley/Carlisle United

South Section

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Brighton & Hove Albion

3. Cardiff City

4. Crystal Palace

5. Fulham

6. Norwich City

7. Southampton

8. Watford

9. West Ham United

10. Portsmouth

11. Colchester United/Swindon Town

12. AFC Wimbledon/Milton Keynes

13. Oxford United/Peterborough United

14. QPR/Bristol City

15. Plymouth Argyle/Leyton Orient

16. Wycombe Wanderers v Reading

17. Charlton Athletic/Forest Green Rovers

18. Gillingham/Newport County

19. Stevenage/Southend United

20. Luton Town/Ipswich Town

21. Walsall/Crawley Town

22. Bristol Rovers/Cheltenham Town

23. Brentford/Cambridge United

24. Coventry City/Exeter City

25. Swansea City/Northampton Town

26. West Bromwich Albion/Millwall