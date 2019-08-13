Draw for second round of the Carabao Cup to take place tonight

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup takes place after tonight's fixtures.
Hosted by Sky Sports presenter Laura Woods, the draw will be conducted following the conclusion of Salford City’s round ne clash with Leeds United.
The draw sees the inclusion of the 13 Premier League Clubs who are not competing in European competitions, as well as Championship sides Cardiff City and Fulham and will be drawn in Northern and Southern sections.
Blackpool, who take on Macclesfield Town tonight, will be ball number 13 should they come through their round one tie.
Fleetwood Town, who travel to Nottingham Forest, will be ball number 11.
Resulting ties for round two will be played week commencing August 26 with selected matches available live on Sky Sports.
The draw numbers for the round two draw are as follows:
North section
1. Aston Villa
2. Burnley
3. Everton
4. Leicester City
5. Newcastle United
6. Sheffield United
7. Tranmere Rovers/Hull City
8. Grimsby Town/Doncaster Rovers
9. Wigan Athletic/Stoke City
10. Port Vale/Burton Albion
11. Nottingham Forest/Fleetwood Town
12. Bradford City/Preston North End
13. Blackpool/Macclesfield Town
14. Blackburn Rovers/Oldham Athletic
15. Mansfield Town/Morecambe
16. Accrington Stanley/Sunderland
17. Scunthorpe United/Derby County
18. Rochdale/Bolton Wanderers
19. Huddersfield Town/Lincoln City
20. Middlesbrough/Crewe Alexandra
21. Sheffield Wednesday/Bury
22. Shrewsbury Town/Rotherham United
23. Salford City/Leeds United
24. Barnsley/Carlisle United
South Section
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Brighton & Hove Albion
3. Cardiff City
4. Crystal Palace
5. Fulham
6. Norwich City
7. Southampton
8. Watford
9. West Ham United
10. Portsmouth
11. Colchester United/Swindon Town
12. AFC Wimbledon/Milton Keynes
13. Oxford United/Peterborough United
14. QPR/Bristol City
15. Plymouth Argyle/Leyton Orient
16. Wycombe Wanderers v Reading
17. Charlton Athletic/Forest Green Rovers
18. Gillingham/Newport County
19. Stevenage/Southend United
20. Luton Town/Ipswich Town
21. Walsall/Crawley Town
22. Bristol Rovers/Cheltenham Town
23. Brentford/Cambridge United
24. Coventry City/Exeter City
25. Swansea City/Northampton Town
26. West Bromwich Albion/Millwall