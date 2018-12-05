Donervon Daniels says this Blackpool squad has not peaked yet

Donervon Daniels is satisfied with Blackpool’s current position but he believes there’s more to come from the Seasiders.

READ MORE: How much income Blackpool have gained from cup runs

Terry McPhillips’ side sit in eighth position in League One, just three points outside the play-offs, and are a replay win away from a home tie with Arsenal in the FA Cup third round.

Defender Daniels admits the season has been going well but the 24-year-old believes this squad is capable of producing even more.

He told The Gazette: “A lot of the people on the outside will look and say, ‘Blackpool are doing fantastic’ and we are doing well.

“But we have a great group of lads, a great group of players as individuals, and we hold ourselves at a very high standard, so I feel we could be doing better.

“I feel we could have got a better result in the last league game (the 2-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers). We’ve dropped a few points throughout the season but that’s me being really critical. As a club and as a group of boys we’re doing well.”

Should they defeat National League Solihull Moors in their replay in a fortnight, Pool will face Arsenal for a second time this season – but unlike in their Carabao Cup last-16 tie, this FA Cup clash would be at Bloomfield Road.

Daniels is refusing to get carried away and isn’t looking beyond that replay with Solihull, expecting another tough test against the non-league side.

He added: “Hopefully the odds tip in our favour in a very favourable way, but it’s a game of football and over 90 minutes anything can happen.

“I’m sure we will be refreshed but we’ve got big league games to look forward to before that.

When asked what it would mean to him to go on a run in the FA Cup, Daniels added: “It means a lot.

“As an individual, I want to test myself against the best and I pray we win the replay first and then see how we compare as a team against a big side.”

But first up for Blackpool is Saturday’s crucial home game against Charlton Athletic, the club that currently occupies that final play-off spot.

Pool will be looking to get back to winning ways after tasting defeat in their last League One outing away to play-off rivals Doncaster eight days ago.

Daniels was looking forward to a few days’ break after the draw at Solihull and said: “Obviously we need to rest.

“Personally, I feel I’ve had quite a few games on the bounce now and I will recoup.

“We will all debrief the Friday night game before looking ahead to Charlton.”