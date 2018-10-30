Donervon Daniels ruled out of Blackpool's Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal

Blackpool have been dealt a major blow ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal, with first-choice centre-back Donervon Daniels ruled out by injury.

The Seasiders already knew they would be without Armand Gnanduillet after the striker was sent off at the end of Blackpool’s 3-2 defeat at Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Manager Terry McPhillips confirmed Daniels, who pulled out of the pre-match warm-up at Highbury, will also be missing.

“It’s massively disappointing,” the Blackpool boss said. “Armand has done so well, hasn’t he? And Donervon has done his hamstring in the warm-up, so they’ll be a big miss.

“But what it means is that another couple of lads will start now and, to be fair to the players who are waiting, they are all desperate to play. I’m sure whichever team we pick we’ll have a right good go.”

McPhillips believes Daniels isn’t too seriously injured and could come back into contention for Saturday’s league game at home to Bristol Rovers.

However, the Pool boss says tomorrow’s fourth-round tie at the Emirates will come too soon for the 24-year-old.

McPhillips added: “He just felt his hamstring tighten up a little bit in the warm-up at Fleetwood, so as a precaution we decided not to risk him.

“It doesn’t look too bad but Wednesday will certainly be too soon for him.

“We’ll pick him up on Thursday and Friday, see how he is and see if it’s possible to return for Saturday.”

The Seasiders head to the capital on the back of their first ever defeat by neighbours Fleetwood.

It brought an end to their 11-game unbeaten league run but McPhillips says that must now be forgotten.

He added: “Obviously Saturday was disappointing. We didn’t do as well as we have been doing.

“Whether this game had anything to do with that I don’t know but it’s gone now.

“We dust ourselves down and get ready for Arsenal, and we’ll give it our best shot.

The experience of the senior players who have played there before we need anyway, but especially in this game – helping the other lads, pulling them through and dragging them around if you like. It’s very important.

“It’s a great occasion and the players have got to enjoy it, that would be my advice. Give it your best shot and don’t leave anything on the pitch. Have a right good go.”

Blackpool players will wear black armbands tomorrow as a sign of respect for the owner of Leicester City, who died in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five killed when the helicopter crashed shortly after taking off at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

The EFL also confirmed that either a minute’s silence or a minute’s applause will take place prior to kick-off.