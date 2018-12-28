Donervon Daniels highlights the quality in Blackpool’s squad

Despite losing three league games on the spin, Blackpool defender Donervon Daniels believes the Seasiders are continuing to surprise opposing sides in League One this season.

Pool, who face AFC Wimbledon tomorrow in their last fixture of 2018, remain eighth in the table despite their Boxing Day defeat at Rochdale.

That could be considered an over-achievement given the off-the-field situation at Bloomfield Road but Daniels, who missed the game at Spotland for family reasons, says he always knew Pool were capable of doing well.

“I feel like we’ve surprised a lot of people,” the defender said.

“I remember when I signed in the summer, a lot of people were saying, ‘Blackpool is this, Blackpool is that’.

“But we have quality. Obviously it’s been frustrating the last few league games but our quality is still there.

“We’ve exerted a lot of energy in each game. We just need to now pick up the results and the points to match.

“Of course we can kick on. Depending on how the manager and his staff choose to use the quality we have, we can definitely go again.

“If you watch back the games we’ve drawn or lost, there was always something in there for us.

“We have 34 points and could have more. We’ll finish where we should finish.

“We’ve probably not used the depth of our squad as much as we could have throughout the season so far. But we do have depth in our squad and we do have the quality.

“Of course we can kick on. Depending on how the manager and his staff choose to use the quality we have, we can definitely go again, I certainly think that.”