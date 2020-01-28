DONE DEAL as League One club bags Championship talent; Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and Fleetwood latest

The January transfer window has just THREE days left to run, with League One clubs eyeing deals before the deadline.

And we’ve rounded up all of the latest third-tier gossip – with news from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood and Blackpool.

Sunderland have been linked with Manchester United youngster James Garner this month - but will face a battle to land his signature. (Sunderland Echo)

Will Phil Parkinson complete a fourth incoming deal before the window shuts? What has Darren Moore said about transfers? What is Kenny Jackett planning? And which club has completed the impressive signing of a highly-rated Championship midfielder?

Gillingham are trying to take winger Jordan Graham from Wolves on loan. (The Sun)

Portsmouth assistant manager Joe Gallen has revealed no club have been in touch regarding Doncaster and Blackburn Paul Downing. (Doncaster Free Press)

Sunderland have signed Josh Scowen from QPR for an undisclosed fee.

Former Sunderland striker James Vaughan is set for a shock move to League One side Tranmere Rovers. (Shields Gazette)

Southampton are one of a number of clubs preparing to swoop for Sunderland centre-back Brandon Taylor. (Various)

Derby County are weighing up a move for Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell alongside Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town. (Football Insider)

Fleetwood, Doncaster and Blackpool - as well as Championship side Wigan - are keen on Garner. (The Athletic)