Doncaster Rovers v Blackpool: Seasiders make FOUR changes for clash at Keepmoat Stadium

Terry McPhillips has sprung something of a surprise by making FOUR changes to the side that won 3-0 at home to Burton Albion on Saturday.

Ollie Turton misses out with an injury he picked up at the weekend, while Marc Bola and Michael Nottingham also drop out of the team, Bola not even included on the bench.

Joe Dodoo also surprisingly drops to the bench despite bagging a goal and an assist on Saturday.

Ryan McLaughlin and Harry Pritchard also come into the team as does Joe Bunney, who makes his first league start since August.

The Seasiders head to South Yorkshire looking to build on their five-game winning run against the team that sits directly below them in the league table.

TEAMS

Doncaster: Lawlor, Mason, Anderson, Butler, Andrew, Crawford, Whiteman, Kane, Coppinger, May, Marquis

Subs: Marosi, Rowe, Taylor, Wilks, Amos, Cummings, Blair

Blackpool: Howard, McLaughlin, Daniels, Heneghan, Tilt, Bunney, Spearing, Pritchard, Thompson, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, O'Connor, Nottingham, Taylor, Feeney, O'Sullivan, Dodoo

Referee: Seb Stockbridge