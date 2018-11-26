Doncaster Rovers v Blackpool: Seasiders looking to extend favourable record against South Yorkshire outfit

Blackpool will be looking to extend their impressive run against Doncaster Rovers when they head to the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow.

The Seasiders have won nine of their last 13 meetings with Doncaster, while they have suffered just two defeats during that time.

They have never been beaten at the Keepmoat, with their last defeat on away soil coming at their old Belle Vue ground in November 2005, when they lost 4-1 in the FA Cup.

This fixture usually produces high-scoring affairs, with 21 goals being scored in the last six fixtures.

Terry McPhillips’ men have already beaten Doncaster this season, having come from behind to win 2-1 at the Keepmoat in their Carabao Cup second round clash.

Summer signings from non-league Michael Nottingham and Harry Pritchard were the scorers on that occasion.

However, the last time the two sides met in the league, Doncaster came out on top when they beat the Seasiders 2-1 at Bloomfield Road towards the end of last season.

Of the 51 meetings between the two sides, Blackpool have won 27 of them and suffered just 11 defeats, with 13 games ending in draws.

Gavin McCann’s men sit directly below Blackpool in the league table, two points behind despite playing a game more.

They are unbeaten in their last three games and drew 1-1 away at promotion-chasing Barnsley at the weekend.