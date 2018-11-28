Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from Keepmoat Stadium defeat

Blackpool's five-game winning run came to an end last night with a 2-0 defeat against Doncaster Rovers.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

Beaten all ends up by Herbie Kane’s swerving effort and little he could have done to stop the second.

Ryan McLaughlin - 5

Caught out of position over on the right-hand side for Doncaster’s opener and hauled off on the hour mark.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Won the vast majority of his aerial duels but conceded possession a little too often with some wayward passes.

Ben Heneghan - 6

Had his hands full with the dangerous John Marquis but kept him fairly quiet up until his late goal. Always an aerial threat.

Curtis Tilt - 6

Made a couple of vital blocks to deny Doncaster a second and came close with an effort at the other end early on.

Joe Bunney - 6

Squandered a priceless chance to give Pool a first-half lead but attacked well on his first league start since August.

Jay Spearing - 6

Had a tough job up against the talented Herbie Kane. One of his quieter evenings in a Blackpool shirt.

Harry Pritchard - 5

Struggled to get in the match having been deployed in a deeper role which doesn’t seem to suit his game.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Had a quiet start to the game but looked like the only player likely to make something happen in the second period.

Nathan Delfouneso - 5

Should have given Blackpool an early lead with a clear-cut chance from within the six-yard box. Otherwise quiet.

Armand Gnanduillet - 6

Fluffed his lines with a presentable chance early on but came close with a rasping drive at the start of the second half.

Subs used



Michael Nottingham - 6

For McLaughlin, 60

Another player who was unfortunate to find himself on the bench, but made no real impact in the half an hour on the pitch.

Joe Dodoo - 6

For Pritchard, 64

Unfortunate to find himself on the bench after his recent form in front of goal and forced to feed off scraps when he came on.

Chris Taylor - 6

For Bunney, 75

Gave the ball away a couple of times towards the end but had no time to stamp his authority on the game.



Subs not used: Myles Boney, Paudie O’Connor, Liam Feeney, John O’Sullivan



Doncaster: Lawlor, Mason, Anderson, Butler, Andrew, Crawford (Rowe), Whiteman, Kane, Coppinger (Blair), May (Wilks), Marquis



Subs not used: Marosi, Taylor, Amos, Cummings



Referee: Seb Stockbridge



Attendance: 6,473 (289 Blackpool)



Next match: Solihull Moors (away, Friday, November 30, 7.55pm, FA Cup second round)