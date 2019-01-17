'Don't get caught!': Blackpool boss weighs in on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United spygate row

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips says "spying" of opposition teams is something that has been going on in football "for years".

It comes after McPhillips was asked for his views on the saga at Leeds United, whose boss Marcelo Bielsa has admitted to sending a member of staff to watch every team they have played this season train.

Bielsa called an unscheduled news conference on Wednesday as the FA and EnFL investigate the 'spy' saga.

Before last week's win over Derby County, the ex-Argentina manager said he had sent someone to watch the Rams train.

“Don’t get caught, simple as that. It’s been going on for years but don’t get caught," McPhillips said.

“I think we all try and gain an advantage. We went to Stoke to watch Shrewsbury on Tuesday night to see what we can see and try and spot a weakness and a strength that we need to stop.

“I think it’s gone on for years that kind of stuff but you really shouldn’t get caught.

“I think it’s been unannounced that scouts have been going to watch peoples’ training so I think he knows it’s not really legal over here. It’s not our way anyway.

“But it goes on, it won’t be the first and it won’t be the last.”