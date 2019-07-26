'Does this mean Marc Bola is off?': Blackpool fans react to signing of James Husband from Norwich City Husband has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Norwich Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool made their eighth signing of the summer earlier today with the arrival of left-back James Husband on a season-long loan from Norwich City. But does this spell the end for in-demand left-back Marc Bola? Here's what you've had to say: Blackpool boss Simon Grayson would be happy to work alongside a director of football Blackpool secure loan signing of Norwich City left back James Husband