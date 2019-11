Have your say

Coventry City are chasing highly-rated 22-year-old non-league winger Chay Tilt. (Football Insider)

Blackpool, Carlisle United, Sunderland, Coventry City and Lincoln City all feature - but which club are Scottish giants Celtic planning to raid after Chistmas.

Jordan McCann has joined Lincoln City as the Imps new academy manager. (Various)

New Kilmarnock head of football operations James Fowler says he loved his time at Sunderland following his Stadium of Light departure. (Not The Old Firm)

Mark Robins has hinted that he will look to add in that area following the injury to Wesley Jobello, so it wouldnt surprise me if he adds pace and trickery on the wing in the window. (Coventry Live)

Hibs have appointed John Potter as new assistant head coach - he leaves his role at Sunderland. (Sunderland Echo)

Celtic are closely monitoring Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the January window. (Football Insider)

Port Vale boss John Askey has explained he may try and sign a couple of players on loan in January. (StokeOnTrentLive)

Burnley winger Vinnie Steels is on trial and Doncaster Rovers. (HITC)