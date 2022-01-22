Demetri Mitchell left out amid Hibs speculation as Blackpool make two changes for Millwall clash

It comes amid speculation linking the winger with a permanent move to Scottish side Hibs.The Gazette understands the 25-year-old travelled to Scotland on Friday to finalise a move, however an official announcement has yet to be made.

Elsewhere, Neil Crithley opts to make two changes from his side’s last game, which was the surprise FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool United.

James Husband and Keshi Anderson, who both suffered hamstring injuries during that cup tie, are replaced by Luke Garbutt and CJ Hamilton.

New signing Jake Beesley starts the game on the bench, alongside the likes of Jordan Gabriel, the returning Kevin Stewart, Owen Dale and Jerry Yates.

Chris Maxwell (quad), James Husband (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Millwall, meanwhile, are without former Seasider Dan Ballard, as well as their captain Alex Pearce, star player Jed Wallace and top goalscorer Tom Bradshaw.

Despite losing their last three games in all competitions, Gary Rowett’s side begin the day level on points with Blackpool in the league table, ahead by virtue of goal difference.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Garbutt, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Hamilton, Lavery, Madine

Subs: Moore, Gabriel, Casey, Stewart, Dale, Beesley, Yates

Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara, Wallace, Hutchinson, Cooper, Kieftenbeld, Malone, Bennett, Mitchell, Evans, Afobe

Subs: Long, Thompson, Burke, Mahoney, Burey, Muller, Lovelace

Referee: David Webb