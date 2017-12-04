Defender Tilt is loving life with Blackpool

Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt is surprised at how quickly he has adapted to life in League One.

This is the first taste of league football for the 26-year-old who, up to this season, had spent all of his career playing in non-league.

However, the former Wrexham man has been an ever-present for the Seasiders this season and has earned plenty of plaudits for his impressive displays at the back.

He was given his league debut on the first game of the season against Bradford City.

Since then, he has gone on to make 21 appearances in league and cup and shown his versatility by playing as part of a back four and back three when circumstances have dictated.

Tilt said: “I didn’t think my debut would come as soon as it did.

“I thought I’d have to work my way into the team but I did well in pre-season and then started the first game.

“I’ve always been confident in myself, but I am quite surprised that I’ve adapted so quickly to it.

“I thought it would take me a little bit longer to do so, but the gaffer has put his faith in me and I’ve stepped up to it. I’ve been going into every game with no fear.”

Tilt, who signed a two-year deal with Blackpool during the summer, has taken an unusual route into the full-time ranks.

“I never played academy football or anything like that, I started my career in the Sunday League playing for Pelsall Villa until I was 16,” he added.

“From 16 until I was 20 I just stopped playing football.

“You have to start work at 16 and work took over football. I was driving JCB diggers on the quarry and I used to work 10-12 hours a day.

“But when I was 20 I played in a tournament with one of my mates and got picked up for Gornal Athletic, and then went from there to Halesowen.

“I got promoted with Halesowen and went to Hednesford for a few games, before the gaffer left and took me to Telford with him.

“I then went from Telford to Wrexham, before ending up here.

“It was after my second season at Halesowen where I thought I could actually make something of the opportunity in football.

“I started changing my life, changing the things I was eating and my routine.

“All my family told me to keep going for it because you never know where you’ll get to.

“My older brother has always been on me, telling me to stop doing certain things so that I can go and become a full-time footballer.”