Defender reiterates Blackpool will not give up on a play-off spot as they prepare for Peterborough United clash

Ollie Turton insists the Blackpool players will continue to keep fighting for the League One play-offs until it’s mathematically impossible to reach the top six.

The Seasiders are eight points adrift of Doncaster Rovers in sixth place with just five games of the season remaining.

A play-off finish appears highly unlikely but Turton insists that nothing has been decided yet.

“All we can do is go into every game believing you can win it,” the defender said.

“Hopefully we can get a run together and if we can do what we can do, hopefully other teams can help us out along the way.

“You just never know what might happen if we put a run together.”

Pool have a tough test tomorrow when they welcome Peterborough United, the side directly above them in the league table, to Bloomfield Road.

Terry McPhillips’ men drew 2-2 with the Posh at London Road earlier in the season in a thrilling encounter, and the 26-year-old is expecting to take part in a similarly entertaining clash.

“It will be a really tough game; they’ve a very good team and they’re going for the play-offs as well,” Turton added.

“I’d imagine it will be a good, open contest like the game we had at their place. We played really well that day.

“If we can put a performance in hopefully we can get the win.

“We haven’t done as well at home recently but I don’t really know why that is.

“We’ve been happy with our performances in general and maybe we’ve been a bit unlucky. We just take it one game at a time, which is what we’ve done all season.”