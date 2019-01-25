Defeat at Blackpool was a turning point for Coventry claims manager Mark Robins

Coventry City boss Mark Robins claims his side's defeat at the start of the season was a "turning point" for the Sky Blues.

The two sides come face-to-face at the Ricoh Arena tomorrow with Coventry looking to gain revenge for their 2-0 defeat at Bloomfield Road back in August.

Since that loss, Robins' men have improved and currently sit in 10th place in League One and level on points with the Seasiders.

“It was a turning point for us because since then we have been really good we have had some really good performances, it is a work in progress," Robins said.

“I don’t like saying that in fairness, so what it is at the moment, is we are playing some really good football and it is good to watch, we just need to put everything together and finish of the chances.

“Blackpool are a good team, they are a team that works hard and they’ve got some good players.

“They’ve added one and think they are trying to get one more, whether that is before tomorrow or not, we have to wait and see.

“We know they give us a tough game and they defend well and don’t concede to many because they stay in as a unit, again it is down to us to try and play in the manner that we have as late and go and enjoy it.”