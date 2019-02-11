Debutants Antony Evans and Matty Virtue praised for impact off the bench for Blackpool

Debutants Antony Evans and Matty Virtue have been praised for the impact they had off the bench for Blackpool during Saturday's 2-0 win against Walsall.

Evans, left, and Virtue were both brought off the bench in Blackpool's 2-0 win against Walsall at the weekend

Pool's deadline day signings were brought onto the pitch at a time where Terry McPhillips' men were desperately clinging on to their slender one-goal lead.

Virtue, who joined on a permanent deal from Liverpool, was the first to come on, replacing the scorer of Pool's first goal Chris Long on the hour mark.

This was followed by Nathan Delfouneso being replaced by Evans, an attacking midfielder brought in on loan until the end of the season from Everton.

Both helped calm things down and brought composure on the ball before Blackpool got a second through Harry Pritchard to wrap up the points.

“I thought it was a perfect introduction for the both of them," said first-team coach Ian Dawes.

“I thought they both came on at the right time and they both had a good impact at a time where we were losing a bit of security and a little bit of possession.

“When we were getting a little bit sloppy at times they helped reassure things.

“I thought they were excellent on the ball and they were excellent off the ball as well and they didn’t look out of place at all.

“They didn’t look like they were making their debuts which is probably the biggest compliment I can give them - they looked like they had been playing all season.

“I expect good things from the both of them.”