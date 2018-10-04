Date set for latest court hearing in Oyston/Belokon saga

A date for the latest hearing in the ongoing saga between Blackpool Football Club owner Owen Oyston and Latvian Valeri Belokon has been set.

Owen Oyston still owes more than 25m to Valeri Belokon, right

The High Court has confirmed to The Gazette that three separate applications will be heard on Wednesday, October 24.

The hearing will take place at the Rolls Building in London, although a time is still to be confirmed.

The news follows a recent impasse between the two parties, with Belokon - the club's former director - still owed in the region of £25m.

This month's hearing will mark almost 12 months since last November's momentous court ruling, when Justice Marcus Smith ruled Oyston had “illegitimately stripped” Blackpool FC of assets after it was promoted to the Premier League in 2010.

It was found that the Oystons had unfairly prejudiced Belokon, who accused them of “improperly” extracting tens of millions of pounds from the club.

The club was put up for sale four days later.