Date set for Blackpool's FA Youth Cup third round tie against Derby County

A date has been set for Blackpool U18's FA Youth Cup third round clash against Derby County.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips challenges Blackpool matchwinner to keep listening and learning



The match will take place at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, December 4 and will kick off at the earlier time of 7pm.

It comes after the young Seasiders beat Scunthorpe United after extra time at Glanford Park earlier this month to set up the clash.

Blackpool beat Guiseley 4-0 in the first round of the competition.

Danny Ventre's side should go into the game full of confidence after coming from behind to beat local rivals Preston North End 3-2 on Saturday.

Pool found themselves 2-0 down early on, but they fought back to make it 2-2 at half time thanks to efforts from Andy Kanga and Sam Maddox.

They had to wait until the final minute of the game to get that winner, which came via an own goal from Nathan Shaw's cross.