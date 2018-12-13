Dangerous to look too far ahead says Blackpool goal hero Nathan Delfouneso

Nathan Delfouneso says play-off chasing Blackpool can’t afford to look too far ahead in their search for a top six place.

The Seasiders earned a vital victory against their play-off rivals Charlton Athletic last weekend, Delfouneso’s late strike sealing the 2-1 win.

The Addicks have since jumped back up to fifth with a midweek win at leaders Portsmouth but Terry McPhillips’ Pool are just a point outside those all-important top six places as they prepare for Saturday’s trip to Oxford United.

But despite Blackpool’s promising position, Delfouneso says he and his team-mates can’t afford to get carried away.

“I can’t talk for everybody else but I just look at one game at a time,” he said. “It was a big game (against Charlton) because we knew they were three points ahead of us in the table.

“But now we’re done with this game, we’ve won and we’ve got to move on to the next one, which is Oxford away.

“We know that’s going to be a big game and a tough game, but it’s down to us to go and do the business down there.

“We’ve beaten Charlton, so now we’ve got to make sure we keep in striking distance of them.

“I’m a big believer in not looking too far ahead, so we will focus on Oxford and nothing else.”

The Seasiders have some crucial fixtures coming up over the festive period, with games against top-six sides Barnsley and Sunderland.

“I look forward to them. I always look forward to big games,” Delfouneso added.

“It’s one game at a time, though. We can’t look too far ahead.

“It was a good three points against Charlton, which we can enjoy for now, but we’ve got to focus for next week.”

A sign of Blackpool’s strength was the way they dealt with the absence of skipper Jay Spearing in last weekend’s Bloomfield Road win.

And there was added adversity when stand-in captain Curtis Tilt hobbled off during the game.

Pool’s ability to bring fringe players in and still grind out a vital victory is testament to the ability of the squad, according to Delfouneso.

He said: “They’re big players for us but that just shows the strength of our squad.

“We’ve got players who can come in and do the business.

“I thought Turts (Ollie Turton) was brilliant coming back in and Paudie (O’Connor) coming off the bench did really well as well.

“I’m really happy for him because I know it can be a bit frustrating for him but he was excellent when he came on.”