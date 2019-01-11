Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson comments on Nya Kirby's move to Blackpool

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson believes the regular game time at "senior level" at Blackpool will be perfect for Nya Kirby's development.

It comes after the Palace midfielder was confirmed as a Blackpool player until the end of the season.

The England U17 World Cup winner, aged 18, is well regarded at Selhurst Park but it has been decided regular game time in League One is what is needed.

Hodgson said: "Nya has been on the fringes of the first team squad because we have had quite a large squad, so he hasn't had as many training sessions with me as I would have liked, which is partly due to injuries as well.

"But he is a player we really believe in strongly, and he needs something which we can’t give him at this time, which is a regular 90 minutes at senior level.

"He will get that at Blackpool and I am really happy that they have decided to take him on."