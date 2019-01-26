Coventry City v Blackpool: Team news from League One clash at the Ricoh Arena

Ollie Turton returns from a six-week absensce to start for Blackpool today in their trip to the Ricoh Arena to face Coventry City.

The defender has missed Pool's last eight games with a groin injury he picked up in the 2-0 defeat at Oxford United in mid-December.

He replaces Callum Guy, who drops out of the squad after picking up a knock in training.

Liam Feeney drops to the bench, with Nathan Delfouneso taking his place in the starting 11.

Chris Long was due to start, but he has picked up a late knock with Nick Anderton - originally down as a substitute - now brought into the team.

The late change means Blackpool have just six players on the bench.

The Seasiders are also without a sub goalkeeper as Myles Boney has picked up a shoulder injury and Mark Howard is still not fit enough to return.

New signing Elias Sorensen is named on the bench alongside fellow loanee Nya Kirby, who has yet to make his Pool debut.

McPhillips' men will be looking to rewrite a bit of history for the club today, with Blackpool without a win against Coventry on their travels in their last eight attempts.

The Sky Blues are 10th in the League One table and level on points with Blackpool.

TEAMS

Coventry: Burge, Mason, Davies, Kelly, Hyam, Sterling, Thomas, Enobakhare, Westbrooke, Chaplin, Hiwula

Subs: Addai, Grimmer, Doyle, Brown, Clarke-Harris, Bakayoko, Shipley

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, Anderton, Daniels, Heneghan, Tilt, Bola, Turton, Spearing, Thompson, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs: Nottingham, Kirby, Shaw, Pritchard, Feeney, Sorensen

Referee: Eddie Ilderton