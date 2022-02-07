Coventry City v Blackpool: How to watch Seasiders' trip to the Ricoh Arena on Sky Sports
If you're not making the trip to the Ricoh Arena tomorrow night, here's how you can watch Blackpool's midweek clash against Coventry City
It's a quick turnaround for the Seasiders as they put Saturday's comfortable win against Bristol City behind them and turn their focus to their midweek trip to Coventry.
Neil Critchley's side are in good form at the moment, having won their last three games on home turf.
They're also unbeaten in the league in 2022, having recently continued that run with an impressive draw away to league leaders Fulham.
It leaves Blackpool level on points with tomorrow night's opponents, meaning both are just five points adrift of the play-offs.
Here's all the important details about Tuesday night's clash...
When does the game kick off?
The match at Ricoh Arena will kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, February 8.
Is the game on TV?
Yes, supporters will be able to follow the game live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.
How else can I watch it?
The game will also be streamed live by Tangerine TV.
A match pass is priced at £10.
How else can I follow the game?
Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing match updates on The Gazette's live blog.
