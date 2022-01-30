Could Blackpool revive their interest in Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan on transfer deadline day?

Acquiring the 25-year-old's services has been Blackpool’s number one priority this month, but a potential move looked to have come to an impasse.

However, The Sun’s Alan Nixon is now reporting that a deal could be revived on transfer deadline day.

If a move does come to fruition, it’s likely to involve Jordan Thorniley who was recently recalled to Bloomfield Road from his loan at the Kassam Stadium.

“Thorniley for Brannagan swap talks may come to a solution that suits both clubs,” Nixon wrote.

“Blackpool also want Norburn if (they) can reach Peterborough valuation.”

Brannagan was in sparkling form for the U’s on Saturday, scoring FOUR penalties during their 7-2 thrashing of Gillingham.

Oxford revealed earlier in the window that a bid for the 25-year-old, reported to have been from the Seasiders, had been rejected.

Manager Karl Robinson later criticised the player's agent for bypassing him in a bid to force the deal through. Robinson added that the club's offer had been made through the right channels.

Speaking last week, Robinson sent a clear message that none of his Oxford players were for sale.

“It’s incredibly busy, there’s a lot of things toing and froing and a lot of jockeying for position," he told the Oxford Mail.

“I’m quite calm about where we currently sit, (but) you’re never 100 per cent sure.

“I think some players need to move on. I want to bring players in, but I don’t have to and we won’t be selling so that’s where we’re at.

“We don’t think anybody’s for sale here, we’ve had these conversations with a few clubs this week.

“We don’t need to do anything, but we want to do things.

“The ownership understands where we’re at and there’s no issues.”

An Oxford player for the past four years, Brannagan played in both legs of last season's play-off semi-final against Blackpool.

Known to Neil Critchley from his time in the Liverpool youth set-up, Brannagan spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Fleetwood Town.

Peterborough United captain Ollie Norburn is another midfielder that could potentially arrive on deadline day, while Gavin Kilkenny of Bournemouth has today been linked with a loan move.

A lot could hinge on the future of Josh Bowler, who has been strongly linked with the Cherries as well as Fulham and Nottingham Forest.