COMPETITION: Your chance to win Carabao Cup tickets for Blackpool v Macclesfield Town

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with the Gazette to give 10 Blackpool supporters the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Carabao Cup first round tie between Blackpool and Macclesfield Town at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, August 13.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: Which Premier League side knocked Blackpool out of last season’s Carabao Cup at the fourth round stage?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact phone number to tango@blackpoolgazette.co.uk but only one entry per person please.

All entries must be received by 5pm on Tuesday, August 6.

The usual Gazette competition rules apply but entrants must be UK residents and aged 18 or over.

Currently in its third year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is continuing to give football fans across the nation the chance to see their team for free by giving away thousands of tickets.

Last year’s competition saw more than 1.2 million people pass through the turnstiles at Carabao Cup fixtures and culminated in a showpiece Wembley Final.

Round one of the Carabao Cup is always a great occasion for fans of EFL clubs to see their team on a balmy summer’s evening and get an early glimpse of their latest signings.

