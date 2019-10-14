COMPETITION: Your chance to win a pair of tickets for Blackpool’s home game with Wycombe Wanderers

Blackpool FC return to league action against Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road next Tuesday and we have a pair of tickets to give away for home supporters.

The Gazette has joined forces with Blackpool FC to give you the chance to win two tickets for the 7.45pm League One fixture on Tuesday, October 22.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is to answer our easy question:

Q: Who scored Blackpool’s second goal in their last home win against Lincoln City?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and a daytime telephone number, to competitions@blackpoolgazette.co.uk

Please write ‘Seasiders’ in the email subject field and ensure your entry reaches us by 6pm on Wednesday.

Standard Gazette competition rules apply and entrants must be over 18. Your details will be used solely for the purposes of this competition and not passed to third parties or used for marketing purposes.