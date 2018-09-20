Competition: Win tickets for Blackpool v West Brom U21 and Fleetwood Town v Rochdale

The Gazette has again teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer 10 lucky fans the chance to win four tickets each for Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion U21 or Fleetwood Town v Rochdale, both matches taking place on Tuesday, October 9.

We have 20 tickets to give away for both Checkatrade Trophy group games, so five winners will receive four tickets for each match.

It is the second group fixture for both clubs following draws in their opening games.

For your chance to win four tickets for either match, simply answer the following question:

Who are the holders of the Checkatrade Trophy?

Email your answer to Gazette sport at: tango@blackpoolgazette.co.uk

Don’t forget to include your name, full address and a daytime telephone number.

Please indicate which match you would like tickets for if you are a winner, preferably by entitling your email ‘Blackpool ticket competition’ or ‘Fleetwood ticket competition’ in the subject box.

Entries must reach us by noon on Monday, October 1. The 10 winners will be drawn a random later that day.

Over 1.2 million consumers visit the Checkatrade.com website every month looking for recommended tradespeople local to them. If you need a tradesperson, search by your location on www.checkatrade.com.

Terms & Conditions

The prize consists of four tickets each for five winners to Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion and four tickets each for five winners to Fleetwood v Rochdale, with both matches on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Blackpool’s regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets.

Fans are reminded that these tickets are in home areas and seats are among home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason.

If you have any special accessibility requirements, the venue will be contacted to check accessibility. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice.

The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Blackpool FC, Fleetwood Town, West Bromwich Albion, Rochdale AFC, Checkatrade, the EFL or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration

This is not a Prize Draw of the EFL, any clubs or their respective group companies nor is there any liability or contractual obligation owed to prize winners by the EFL, clubs or respective group companies relating to the operation of this Prize Draw (save only in relation to any applicable conditions of issue for tickets and/or stadium regulations).

Clubs will be notified of the Prize Draw winners and databases will be checked against any Club Banning Orders as well as the National Police Database for those who may be subject to a court banning order.

Under no circumstances can this prize be transferred to a third party or sold for any financial amount. This is a clear breach in conditions.

No cash alternative will be offered

The competition closes at noon on Monday, October 1, 2018

In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value

The promoter’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.

All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner.

We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules.