Clark Robertson's quest to steer clear of trouble

Blackpool defender Clark Robertson is confident the Seasiders have the required quality to stay clear of the League One drop zone.

Pool’s five-game unbeaten run means they are now six points ahead of the bottom four with 12 games left to play.

They gave themselves some much-needed breathing space with a superb 2-0 win at Portsmouth last weekend but Robertson knows there is a lot of work still to do.

“We want to be clear of the bottom four,” the centre-back said.

“I think we have the quality in the team to stay clear of it and start looking up the table.

“Once you start putting a run together you go on the pitch every week full of confidence.

“We know we have the ability to play well when we can and defend well, so it’s just about putting that together and I think we’ve done that in recent weeks. Now it’s about keeping that run going.”

The Seasiders had previously been on a dire run of form, winning only two league games in 18.

While Pool weren’t necessarily playing badly, it was individual mistakes that were letting them down and Robertson admits he himself was to blame on occasions.

The 24-year-old added: “I don’t think we were defending badly or playing badly – it was just costly mistakes.

"I made a couple myself, to be fair. But we got through that sticky period and we’ve had two clean sheets in a row away from home against Wigan and Portsmouth, who are two difficult teams. We look solid again.

“I think I’ve come through that and in the last couple of games I’ve just concentrated on defending well.

“I think the back four has done brilliantly in the last couple of weeks.”

Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road this Saturday, when they take on fellow strugglers Northampton Town as they go in search of their first win at home since October.

“We just go into every game looking to win. I don’t think playing at home makes a difference,” Robertson said.

“We do need to start winning at home, though, and hopefully if we do it will push us back up the table.”