Clark Robertson's Dad makes mammoth trip to see son score rare goal

Clark Robertson’s Dad made the mammoth 1,000-mile round trip to watch his son score just his second goal of the season in the 2-0 win at Portsmouth.

The defender’s father, who is based in Robertson’s home city of Aberdeen, drives down to Blackpool every other week to watch his son play.

Robertson's teammates celebrate the defender's second goal of the season

While he tries to make as many away games as he can, this weekend he made a special effort flying from Aberdeen to London before hiring a car to drive to Fratton Park.

Thankfully it wasn’t a wasted trip as the defender scored the second goal of the game, a smart header to double Blackpool’s lead in the second half.

Robertson’s scoring record has been a bit of a running joke with manager Gary Bowyer in the last couple of seasons.

Bowyer believes that, for someone so dominant in the air at the back, you’d expect the 24-year-old to have more than two goals to his name this season - with his first coming in the 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic back in December.

Bowyer said: “I joked with Clark before the game and I asked him if his Dad had made it to the game. He said yeah and I was like ‘wow, that’s an effort’.

“I told him if I was his Dad I’d be a bit peeved off because you only get one goal a season.

“In all seriousness, he does need to contribute more goals. So does Curtis Tilt. I think between them they have three and that’s not enough.

“They go up for all the corners and free kicks and you want goals from your centre halves.

“But I’m delighted with how they performed at Portsmouth and I hope Clark’s Dad had a safe journey home and is pleased his son has now got two in a season.”

Robertson added: “The gaffer told me before the game he doesn’t know why my Dad still comes to games because I’ve only scored one all season.

“That’s normally all I get every season, but luckily he was here to see my second.”