CJ Hamilton registered in the Blackpool squad in time to make bench for West Brom clash
The big news before Blackpool's Championship clash against West Bromwich Albion at Bloomfield Road tonight is the return of CJ Hamilton.
The winger has been registered in Neil Critchley' s match day squad in time to be named among the substitutes.
Hamilton, who last appeared for the Seasiders at the end of August, is now back fit after recovering from his second foot operation of the year.
Critchley makes four changes to his side in total, bringing Kenny Dougall back into the fold alongside Josh Bowler, Shayne Lavery and Gary Madine.
Dujon Sterling, Callum Connolly, Demetri Mitchell and Jerry Yates are the four players to make way. In Mitchell’s case, he drops out of the squad altogether.
Chris Maxwell (torn quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Luke Garbutt (knee), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Grant Ward (achilles) all remain sidelined.
The changes see Pool revert back to a back four, having moved to a back three in South Wales on Saturday to counteract Swansea.
Third-placed West Brom, who are looking to avoid a fifth straight away loss, make two changes from their 1-0 weekend defeat to Huddersfield Town.
TEAMS
Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Husband, James, Dougall, Wintle, Bowler, Anderson, Lavery, Madine
Subs: Moore, Sterling, Gretarsson, Connolly, Dale, Hamilton, Lavery
West Brom: Johnstone, Kipre, Bartley, Clarke, Furlong, Molumby, Mowatt, Townsend, Diangana, Phillips, Grant
Subs: Button, Ajayi, Gardner-Hickman, Reach, Fellows, Hugill, Robinson
Referee: Jarred Gillett
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here