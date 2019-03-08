Chris Powell wants his Southend side to spoil Blackpool's Homecoming party

Chris Powell is hoping his out-of-form Southend United side can spoil the party when they face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road tomorrow.

While the Shrimpers remain 13th in League One, they are without a win in their last seven outings.

Their trip to Bloomfield Road coincides with Blackpool's first home game the club have had since the appointment of a new board, bringing to an end four years of boycotts.

As many as 16,000 fans are expected to pack out the ground.

“We know every single game will be a real tough battle," Powell said.

"We’re going to have to take full responsibility because it’s going to be a fight every game we play in.

“Everyone wants to play in good atmosphere’s and packed stadiums and that’s the case on Saturday. It’s about us spoiling the party as such. The performance is what’s needed.

“On the road, we’re eighth in the table and we know our home form is nowhere near that.

"But we’ve picked up some good points away from home recently at Bradford, Charlton, Accrington so it’s in us to pick up a point or three on the road and that’s what we need right now.”