Chief executive Ben Mansford on Blackpool's January transfer window plans, Ellis Simms and Ryan Wintle

The Seasiders already have plans in place for the upcoming window, which opens in 18 days’ time.

Given Blackpool’s current form, head coach Neil Critchley will undoubtedly want to strengthen his side in a number of positions.

Mansford told The Gazette: “January is a very challenging month to do good business but I think last January we did that.

“A big part of our success has been our togetherness and ensuring we bring in the right characters we’re all insistent on recruiting.

“If we can keep progressing, keep building and keep improving window after window, then brilliant.

“Everybody knows getting good value in January is difficult but let’s hope we can do that again this year.”

Goal hero Ellis Simms was a Blackpool signing in the January window this year

Ellis Simms is one player who arrived during the January transfer window last season, sealing a loan move to Bloomfield Road from Everton for the rest of the campaign.

The 20-year-old scored 10 goals in 24 games to help fire Critchley’s side to promotion from League One.

Despite recently penning a new long-term contract with the Toffees, Pool are hopeful of sealing another loan move for the exciting striker.

“Ellis will hopefully always have a soft spot for Blackpool and Blackpool will always remember him fondly,” Mansford added.

“It was tragic he didn’t get to play in the play-off final given how hard he had worked to get us to the final.

“Everton were really happy with how Ellis developed and how he enjoyed his time here, so if he becomes available, it’s right for us and it’s right for Ellis then we’ll keep you all posted.

“I’m sure he’s a player that will naturally be linked with us and you’re quite rightly going to ask about that because the fans want to know.

“At the moment, there’s nothing definitive to say and you always have to be respectful when you’re communicating with people like Everton that you maintain a really positive and professional relationship.”

It will also be fascinating to see what happens with midfielder Ryan Wintle, who is currently on loan with Blackpool from Championship rivals Cardiff City.

The 24-year-old is due to remain with the Seasiders until May, but the Bluebirds do hold the option to recall him next month should they wish to do so.

Mansford said: “Ryan is here with us for the season, that’s the deal.

“With a lot of these deals, there are various recall provisions.

“All of us are delighted with how the loan has gone for Ryan and I know Ryan and his advisors are.

“I’ve seen some of what Cardiff have said publicly but I think we’ll keep in touch with Ryan, his advisors and Cardiff and we’ll keep you all posted.

“I’m just delighted Ryan has played well for us and is enjoying his time at Blackpool.”