Charlton interested in Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet but no deal agreed, despite reports

Championship side Charlton Athletic hold an interest in signing Blackpool's top scorer Armand Gnanduillet during this month's transfer window.

But, contrary to reports, no deal has been agreed between the two clubs.

The Addicks, who are 19th in the Championship, are looking to bolster their striking options following injuries to Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne.

Taylor, who has been linked with a move away this month, has had his contract offer withdrawn by the club who are now set to consider bids for their in-demand forward.

That has fuelled speculation that Lee Bowyer could come in for Gnanduillet, who Charlton had looked at previously before the season got underway.

The Frenchman has been in impressive form for the Seasiders this term, scoring 15 goals in 27 in all competitions and netting 12 of Blackpool's 32 league goals.

With the 27-year-old being so integral to Blackpool's promotion hopes, the club are unlikely to sanction any deal unless a sizeable bid is tabled.

Gnanduillet, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has also been previously linked with Derby County.

Speaking about Gnanduillet back in November, Blackpool boss Simon Grayson told The Gazette: “I would think any player that is playing well and is scoring goals will get interest.

“We’re looking at players all the time but financially we won’t have to sell him – that is what Simon Sadler is saying about all our players.

“We’ll do what is right for the football club but it’s pure speculation at this time.

“No-one from Derby or Charlton has rung me yet, so we’ll have to wait and see.

“Maybe it’s an agent just playing a bit of early transfer business when we’ve still got six weeks to go.”

Regarding a new contract for Gnanduillet, Grayson added: “I think the club have mentioned it to his agent, so we’ll just see where that one goes.”