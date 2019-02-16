Charlton Athletic v Blackpool: Team news from clash between League One play-off hopefuls at The Valley

On-loan Crystal Palace man Nya Kirby is handed his first start as Blackpool make four changes to their side for today's trip to Charlton Athletic.

The 19-year-old comes into the Blackpool midfield having only made two appearances off the bench since signing on loan last month.

One of those came on Tuesday night in the 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

He replaces Jordan Thompson, who misses out today through illness.

Donervon Daniels and Nick Anderton both return from injuries to fill the full-back positions, while Chris Long comes into the side in place of Nathan Delfouneso - who drops to the bench.

Marc Bola and Matty Virtue drop out of the squad after picking up knocks at the Stadium of Light.

With the Seasiders without eight players for today's game, they're only able to name six players on the bench.

Six substitutes are named on the bench due to a club-developed player not being named in the squad, with Nathan Shaw in action for the youth team this lunchtime.

Myles Boney, Marc Bola, Callum Guy, Jimmy Ryan, Jay Spearing, Matty Virtue, Jordan Thompson, Max Clayton

Despite sitting fifth in the League One table, eight points ahead of the Seasiders, Charlton are currently without a win in their last three outings.

However they are boosted by the return of 15-goal striker Lyle Taylor, who has missed the last three games through suspension.

TEAMS

Charlton: Phillips, Dijksteel, Bauer, Purrington, Aribo, Williams, Sarr, Cullen, Reeves, Parker, Taylor

Subs: Maxwell, Solly, Lapslie, Pratley, Marshall, Hackett-Fairchild, Vetokele

Blackpool: Howard, Daniels, Heneghan, Tilt, Anderton, Turton, Pritchard, Kirby, Evans, Long, Gnanduillet

Subs: Mafoumbi, Nottingham, Taylor, Feeney, Delfouneso, Dodoo

Referee: Kevin Johnson