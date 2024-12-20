29-year-old could make Bloomfield Road return against Blackpool

Charlie Goode had a short spell at Blackpool two seasons ago. He could return to Bloomfield Road as an opposition player.
The Seasiders could come up against one of their former players on Saturday.

Alex Revell has revealed that Stevenage are close to achieving a clean bill of health ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Blackpool.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey took part in training and has a ‘hunger’ to be involved. Louis Appere will take slightly longer, and won’t make the trip to Bloomfield Road.

A boost for the Boro however is that defensive duo Dan Sweeney and Charlie Goode participated in full training without any issues.

Alex Revell said to The Comet: “[Thursday] was the first time we've involved most of them back in the squad and it was really good to see those bits of quality coming back.

"[Jake Forster-Caskey] was involved in training and wanted to do a bit more because he's got the hunger and he's excited to be back.

"Dan Sweeney and Charlie Goode were also fully involved but we’re still waiting on Louis [Appere], although he should be back next week.

"So, to be honest, we're nearly there and it's been a long time coming.”

Goode is a familiar name to Blackpool fans, having spent a bit of the 2022/23 season on loan at Bloomfield Road.

The 29-year-old joined from Brentford on the back of a long spell out with a knee injury but immediately made his debut. In just his third match, however, he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

He eventually left the Bees in the summer and joined Stevenage. To date, he's made six appearances in all competitions for the Hertfordshire outfit.

