29-year-old could make Bloomfield Road return against Blackpool
Alex Revell has revealed that Stevenage are close to achieving a clean bill of health ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Blackpool.
Former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey took part in training and has a ‘hunger’ to be involved. Louis Appere will take slightly longer, and won’t make the trip to Bloomfield Road.
A boost for the Boro however is that defensive duo Dan Sweeney and Charlie Goode participated in full training without any issues.
Alex Revell said to The Comet: “[Thursday] was the first time we've involved most of them back in the squad and it was really good to see those bits of quality coming back.
"[Jake Forster-Caskey] was involved in training and wanted to do a bit more because he's got the hunger and he's excited to be back.
"Dan Sweeney and Charlie Goode were also fully involved but we’re still waiting on Louis [Appere], although he should be back next week.
"So, to be honest, we're nearly there and it's been a long time coming.”
Goode is a familiar name to Blackpool fans, having spent a bit of the 2022/23 season on loan at Bloomfield Road.
The 29-year-old joined from Brentford on the back of a long spell out with a knee injury but immediately made his debut. In just his third match, however, he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.
He eventually left the Bees in the summer and joined Stevenage. To date, he's made six appearances in all competitions for the Hertfordshire outfit.
