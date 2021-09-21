Championship transfer rumours: Former Blackpool striker thinks Milwall ace should choose Rangers over Celtic, West Brom locked in contract negotiations with England international

Those taking part could take the chance to experiment with their sides and it may help them identify areas in which they need to strengthen.

For those not in action, it’s a midweek break which could give manager’s and recruitment staff time to potentially hold discussions with targets.

Sheffield United, who face Southampton, have a number of promising young talents to call upon and those players have impressed one of their latest signings since his summer move to Bramall Lane.

Middlesbrough, already out of the competition, have reportedly opened contract talks with a free agent who has been the subject of much transfer speculation since his release from Premier League side Burnley in the summer.

Peterborough United are most likely prepared to start seeing bids in one of their brightest young prospects, with Spurs thought to be in the picture, but the player says he is in the right place for his development at London Road.

Preston North End host Cheltenham tonight but, away from the club, one young player is hoping to rediscover his best form during his time out on loan.

West Brom are locked in contract talks with one of their star players while Bournemouth’s latest signing has praised the influence of manager Scott Parker in making him choose the Cherries.

Two Championship clubs are thought to be battling it out for the signature of a former Tottenham youngster while Millwall’s Jed Wallace has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers, and a former England striker has had his say on which of the two would be the better move.

Here are Tuesday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Bristol City and Cardiff City battling for Thorpe signature Bristol City and Cardiff City are fighting it out for the signature of former Tottenham Hotspur youth star Elliot Thorpe. The 20-year old midfielder left Spurs when his contract expired at the end of June (Football Insider)

2. Jemson happy with Forest's signing of Boro loanee Former Nottingham Forest winger Nigel Jemson says his old club's loan signing of Middlesbrough's Djed Spence is a good on for the club (Transfer Tavern)

3. Hourihane praises Ndiaye and other young Blades Sheffield United new boy Conor Hourihane says he had heard a lot about Iliman Ndiaye and Sheffield United's other bright young stars before joining the club and hopes he, and other senior players, can have a positive influence on their development (The Star)