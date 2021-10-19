After their first defeat in five matches over the weekend, Blackpool are set to travel south to Reading on Wednesday as they look to return to winning ways.

The Seasiders have had a positive start to life in the Championship since their promotion last season and currently sit in 15th – six points above League One champions Hull City.

Reading currently sit in seventh and have also only lost one of their previous five matches – a difficult test for Neil Critchley’s team.

The middle of the Championship table is currently very tight and if Blackpool are to win tomorrow night they could potentially jump all the way up to nineth place.

Here are today’s Championship rumours...

1. Sheffield United boss reveals stance on struggling striker's future Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted he isn't intending on loaning out Rhian Brewster during the January window despite the former Liverpool striker's lack of goals and game time.Brewster has scored one goal in eight appearances this season. (The Star) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Cardiff City star's off-field decision could engineer transfer Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore has changed his agent which has reportedly edged him closer to a move away in the January window. The former Barnsley forward was linked with a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

3. Ex-West Brom midfielder rules out Baggies move for Premier League star Pundit and former West Brom star Carlton Palmer has ruled out the Baggies' chances of signing Chelsea's Trevoh Chaloban in January. The club held positive talks with the current European champions over the summer, however the defender has since enjoyed an impressive start to the season in the Premier League. (This is Futbol) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. League One striker in contract stand-off amid Nottingham Forest interest Accrington Stanley's Dion Charles reportedly remains in a contract stand-off and faces being completely exiled from the club. The striker was linked with Premier League side Brentford and Championship club Nottingham Forest over the summer. (Football League World) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales