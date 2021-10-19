BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Players of Huddersfield Town stand as players of Blackpool take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Huddersfield Town at Bloomfield Road on September 14, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Championship transfer rumours: Ex-Blackpool striker tips England international to remain with West Brom, QPR striker joins non-league side on loan

Blackpool will travel to Reading in the Championship tomorrow night.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:02 am

After their first defeat in five matches over the weekend, Blackpool are set to travel south to Reading on Wednesday as they look to return to winning ways.

The Seasiders have had a positive start to life in the Championship since their promotion last season and currently sit in 15th – six points above League One champions Hull City.

Reading currently sit in seventh and have also only lost one of their previous five matches – a difficult test for Neil Critchley’s team.

The middle of the Championship table is currently very tight and if Blackpool are to win tomorrow night they could potentially jump all the way up to nineth place.

Here are today’s Championship rumours...

1. Sheffield United boss reveals stance on struggling striker's future

Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted he isn't intending on loaning out Rhian Brewster during the January window despite the former Liverpool striker's lack of goals and game time.Brewster has scored one goal in eight appearances this season. (The Star)

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Cardiff City star's off-field decision could engineer transfer

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore has changed his agent which has reportedly edged him closer to a move away in the January window. The former Barnsley forward was linked with a move to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer. (Football League World)

Photo: Alex Burstow

3. Ex-West Brom midfielder rules out Baggies move for Premier League star

Pundit and former West Brom star Carlton Palmer has ruled out the Baggies' chances of signing Chelsea's Trevoh Chaloban in January. The club held positive talks with the current European champions over the summer, however the defender has since enjoyed an impressive start to the season in the Premier League. (This is Futbol)

Photo: Eddie Keogh

4. League One striker in contract stand-off amid Nottingham Forest interest

Accrington Stanley's Dion Charles reportedly remains in a contract stand-off and faces being completely exiled from the club. The striker was linked with Premier League side Brentford and Championship club Nottingham Forest over the summer. (Football League World)

Photo: Gareth Copley

