Championship transfer rumours: Blackpool's division rivals unlikely to formally register interest in former Tottenham player, Manchester United keeper wants to go out on loan again

Preston North End, QPR and Stoke City booked their places with wins over Cheltenham, Everton and Watford respectively while Millwall host Leicester City and Swansea head to Brighton tonight.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Championship’s teams are focusing on the upcoming league fixtures this weekend while also dealing with potential transfer movement in, out and away from their clubs.

Huddersfield Town have reportedly tied down one of their top stars to a new contract despite interest from the Premier League while Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson insists his teenage star wont have his head turned by the ongoing rumours linking him with a move to the top flight.

Manchester United could once again allow one of their players to leave on loan who enjoyed two spells with Sheffield United while former Blades boss Chris Wilder has described one Premier League club as “perfect”.

One former Luton Town loanee is now building his career in Scotland and looks set to make the move north of the border permanent in January while one pundit says he “can’t understand” why a Scotland international chose to sign with Bournemouth.

Another Manchester United loanee could be set for a positional change at Nottingham Forest as new boss Steve Cooper reportedly looks to apply a new formation.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City’s documented sell on clause for Jude Bellingham might not bag as much of a windfall for the Blues as some think while a coach at in trouble Derby has described Liverpool’s signing of one of their brightest young prospects “a steal”.

Here are this morning's Championship transfer rumours:

